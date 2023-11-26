Uniswap (UNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87.51 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.07 or 0.00016142 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $87.51 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

