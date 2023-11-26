Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.64 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Velas has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and $966,842.83 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004975 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,526,912,158 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

