Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,515.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

