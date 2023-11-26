Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria Gold news, Director Steven Charles Haggarty acquired 50,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$319,500.00.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

