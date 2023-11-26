Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $449,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

