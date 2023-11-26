Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 196,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

