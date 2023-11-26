Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,626,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.29. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $199.21.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

