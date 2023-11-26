Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $27,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after purchasing an additional 784,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

WY opened at $31.94 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

