Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,026 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Workiva worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Insider Activity

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva



Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

