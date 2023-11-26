Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

