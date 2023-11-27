18,098 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.91 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

