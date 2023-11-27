AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

