AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.