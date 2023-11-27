Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
