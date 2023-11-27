Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 300,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $126.62 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

