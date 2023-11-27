Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$10.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.46. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.52.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$388,760.00. 10.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTL. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

