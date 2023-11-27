Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Ambev Trading Down 0.4 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Ambev has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

