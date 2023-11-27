Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLD. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

