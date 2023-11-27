Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.31 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.93 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.41.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of C$40.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.192604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

