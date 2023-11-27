Analysts Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $119.67

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.86. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $134.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.