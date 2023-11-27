Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $125.10

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.10.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.50.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

