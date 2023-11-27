Analysts Set Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Target Price at $10.00

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARMGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARM stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

