Analysts Set Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Target Price at $10.00

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of CARM stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.
