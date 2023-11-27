Analysts Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target at $21.60

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

CSTM stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Constellium has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

