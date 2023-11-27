Analysts Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target at $21.60

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium
Constellium Stock Up 0.3 %
CSTM stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Constellium has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.78.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Constellium
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.