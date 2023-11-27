Analysts Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT at $44.40

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Copart by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,763 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Copart by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,806,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

