Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Target Price at $101.69

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE CCK opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

