Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $392.09

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,119 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,070,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $416.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $418.09.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

