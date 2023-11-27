Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$27.00

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$49,816.90. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE LSPD opened at C$22.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$16.94 and a 12-month high of C$26.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.67.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

