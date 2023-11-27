Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) PT at $50.00

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Lumentum stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

