Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $349.82

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.82.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $367.62 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

