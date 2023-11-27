Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $423.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $110,928.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 3,760,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after buying an additional 1,276,595 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 561,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

