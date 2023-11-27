Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $17.18

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.18.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
XPEV opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.26. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
