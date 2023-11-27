Analyzing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Addex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($3.00) -0.26 Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Addex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,905.72%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -761.25% -81.66% Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Addex Therapeutics on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

