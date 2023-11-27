Analyzing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.86% -35.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -3.47 Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 131.31 -$148.84 million ($0.98) -4.90

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.14%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ).

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the potential of combining imlifidase and efgartigimod to potentially be used in the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. It also has a collaboration with Genethon to develop imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

