Analyzing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BOK Financial and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 7 0 0 2.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial presently has a consensus target price of $87.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.47%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Dividends

Profitability

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BOK Financial pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Sturgis Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares BOK Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 20.99% 12.81% 1.29% Sturgis Bancorp 17.45% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.04 billion 2.30 $520.27 million $9.25 7.72 Sturgis Bancorp $35.96 million 1.06 $6.62 million $3.86 4.57

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

