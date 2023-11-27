Analyzing Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $744.32 million 0.31 $3.71 million ($2.43) -9.23 Natural Gas Services Group $84.82 million 2.30 -$570,000.00 $0.19 82.43

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Natural Gas Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Forum Energy Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Gas Services Group. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forum Energy Technologies and Natural Gas Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.03%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -2.00% -0.05% -0.02% Natural Gas Services Group 2.09% 1.31% 0.77%

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Forum Energy Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling process; well construction casing and cementing equipment, and protection products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea remotely operated vehicles and trenchers, submarine rescue vehicles, specialty components and tools, and complementary subsea technical services. The Completions segment offers hydraulic fracturing pumps, cooling systems, high-pressure flexible hoses, and flow iron for pressure pumping, hydraulic fracturing and flowback services markets; wireline cable and pressure control equipment for well completion and intervention service markets; and coiled tubing strings and coiled line pipe. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. This segment offers engineered process systems, production equipment, specialty separation equipment, and various industrial valves for oil and natural gas customers, power generation, renewable energy, and other general industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,869 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 425,340 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; and exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production (E&P) companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

