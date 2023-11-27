Analyzing Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN – Get Free Report) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liberated Syndication and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Liberated Syndication alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports -44.69% -14.37% -10.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberated Syndication and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberated Syndication 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Sports 0 0 9 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $9.32, indicating a potential upside of 69.11%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Liberated Syndication.

This table compares Liberated Syndication and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports $341.03 million 3.55 -$181.64 million ($0.86) -6.41

Liberated Syndication has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Liberated Syndication on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberated Syndication

(Get Free Report)

Liberated Syndication Inc. provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content. The company also provides ad insertion services on producers' content. In addition, it offers shared web hosting, e-commerce, fully managed virtual private and dedicated server, customer self-managed dedicated server, domain-name registration, co-location, and content-delivery network services to businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Webmayhem, Inc. and changed its name to Liberated Syndication Inc. in August 2016. Liberated Syndication Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberated Syndication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberated Syndication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.