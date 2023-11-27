Analyzing Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) and GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) and Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GSK and Mayne Pharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GSK alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSK 20.47% 52.88% 10.22% Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GSK and Mayne Pharma Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSK 3 0 3 0 2.00 Mayne Pharma Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GSK presently has a consensus target price of $37.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given GSK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSK is more favorable than Mayne Pharma Group.

13.5% of GSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Mayne Pharma Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of GSK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSK and Mayne Pharma Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSK $36.28 billion 2.02 $18.50 billion $3.72 9.63 Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 86.94

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Mayne Pharma Group. GSK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayne Pharma Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSK beats Mayne Pharma Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as infectious disease, HIV, immunology and respiratory, and oncology. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division. It provides oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers, as well as distributes specialty pharmaceutical products in the dermatology, women's health, and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company was formerly known as Halcygen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to Mayne Pharma Group Limited in November 2010. Mayne Pharma Group Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Salisbury South, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.