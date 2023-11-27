Analyzing Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 33.85% 21.56% 10.34% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $4.15 billion 1.95 $1.18 billion $5.58 6.00 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Range Resources and Osage Exploration and Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Risk & Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Range Resources and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 6 12 0 2.50 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources presently has a consensus price target of $36.26, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Summary

Range Resources beats Osage Exploration and Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Osage Exploration and Development

(Get Free Report)

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.