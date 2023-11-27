Analyzing Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare 5.42% 8.97% 6.82%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 105.36 Viemed Healthcare $138.83 million 2.21 $6.22 million $0.23 34.70

This table compares Cochlear and Viemed Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Viemed Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cochlear and Viemed Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Cochlear on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company also leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other small respiratory equipment; and sells and rents DME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management related solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

