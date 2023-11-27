Analyzing Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) & BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF)

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) and BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woolworths and BZAM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths $4.10 billion 0.90 $286.17 million N/A N/A BZAM $37.96 million 0.46 -$27.31 million ($0.46) -0.24

Woolworths has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Woolworths has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Woolworths and BZAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths N/A N/A N/A BZAM -128.25% -31.87% -19.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Woolworths and BZAM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths 0 2 0 0 2.00 BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woolworths beats BZAM on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The company provides food, clothing, homeware, beauty, and various lifestyle products, as well as operates department stores. It offers financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial products. The company is also involved in the cash and debt management activities. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

