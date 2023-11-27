ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$26.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARX. ATB Capital upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX opened at C$21.40 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.34 and a 52-week high of C$23.76. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.3619154 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile



ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

