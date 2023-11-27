Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

