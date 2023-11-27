Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

ARKR opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

