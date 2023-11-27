Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Armanino Foods of Distinction to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Armanino Foods of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Armanino Foods of Distinction pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 46.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods of Distinction 12.48% 27.86% 19.01% Armanino Foods of Distinction Competitors -22.29% 0.42% -3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods of Distinction $57.87 million $6.60 million 19.38 Armanino Foods of Distinction Competitors $5.32 billion $473.36 million 24.84

Armanino Foods of Distinction’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Armanino Foods of Distinction. Armanino Foods of Distinction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armanino Foods of Distinction’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, meaning that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Armanino Foods of Distinction and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A Armanino Foods of Distinction Competitors 52 326 331 17 2.43

As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies have a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Armanino Foods of Distinction’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armanino Foods of Distinction has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction competitors beat Armanino Foods of Distinction on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

