Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Target Price to $8.75

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

