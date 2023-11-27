Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.45. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -91.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

