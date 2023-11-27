Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher bought 179,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

