Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.93 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

