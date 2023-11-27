Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) & FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Financial Survey

Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aurizon and FreightCar America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurizon N/A N/A N/A FreightCar America -8.45% N/A -5.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurizon and FreightCar America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurizon 0 1 0 0 2.00 FreightCar America 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

FreightCar America has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.08%. Given FreightCar America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than Aurizon.

This table compares Aurizon and FreightCar America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurizon N/A N/A N/A $0.12 20.21 FreightCar America $364.75 million 0.12 -$38.85 million ($1.32) -1.82

Aurizon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FreightCar America. FreightCar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Aurizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of FreightCar America shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of FreightCar America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore. The company also operates and manages the Central Queensland Coal Network that consists of 2,670 kilometers of track network; and provides various specialist services, such as rail design, engineering, construction, management, and maintenance, as well as supply chain solutions. It serves miners, primary producers, and the industry. The company was formerly known as QR National Limited and changed its name to Aurizon Holdings Limited in December 2012. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars. It also provides railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, and boxcars; and woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases, rebuilds, and converts railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include financial institutions, railroads, and shippers. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

