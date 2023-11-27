Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $53.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 87.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 502.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

